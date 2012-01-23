Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Italian taxi drivers strike against austerity measures
Taxi drivers in Italy are on strike today against the liberalisation package approved by the government last week.
They say that the proposed increase in the number of taxi licences will create more problems, since work is already scarce.
The government hopes to end restrictive practices and increase competition through these measures.
Tom Santorelli reports.
-
23 Jan 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-16689850/italian-taxi-drivers-strike-against-austerity-measuresRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window