Taxi drivers on strike in Rome
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Italian taxi drivers strike against austerity measures

Taxi drivers in Italy are on strike today against the liberalisation package approved by the government last week.

They say that the proposed increase in the number of taxi licences will create more problems, since work is already scarce.

The government hopes to end restrictive practices and increase competition through these measures.

Tom Santorelli reports.

  • 23 Jan 2012
Go to next video: Monti pushing for Italy reform