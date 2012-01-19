Video

An exhibition and film about the lives of Switzerland's "contract children" is increasing pressure on the country's government to apologise to the thousands affected by the scheme.

Until the 1950s, children from primarily poor city families were forcibly removed from their parents and sent to work on farms, where many were abused and given little education.

The surviving "Verdingkinder" say the experience has made life difficult, affecting their ability to form relationships and hold down jobs.

Imogen Foulkes reports from Basel.