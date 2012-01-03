Video

Tens of thousands of Hungarians have taken to the streets in protest at the new constitution, which came into force on New Year's Day.

The country's governing Fidesz party pushed the law through parliament in April after winning a two-thirds majority in parliamentary elections.

Demonstrators say it harms democracy and and removes the checks and balances set up in 1989 when Communism fell.

The EU and US have also asked for the law to be withdrawn.

David Campanale reports.