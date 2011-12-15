Media player
Former French President Chirac guilty of corruption
A French court has given former President Jacques Chirac a two-year suspended prison sentence for diverting public funds and abusing public trust.
Mr Chirac, 79, was not in court to hear the verdict because of ill-health but denied wrongdoing.
President from 1995 to 2007, he was put on trial on charges that dated back to his time as mayor of Paris.
He was accused of paying members of his Rally for the Republic (RPR) party for municipal jobs that did not exist.
Christian Fraser reports.
15 Dec 2011
