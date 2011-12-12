Media player
Spanish Royal Family under scrutiny over corruption scandal
The Spanish Royal Family is coming under increasing scrutiny over a corruption scandal involving the King's son-in-law.
Inaki Urdangarin and his business partners are being investigated for allegedly embezzling public funds.
He has been removed from official duties while his business dealings are investigated, and the Royal Family has announced it will disclose the breakdown of its annual spending for the first time.
Guy Hedgecoe reports from Madrid.
12 Dec 2011
