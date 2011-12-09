Video

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said the agreement reached by the 17 eurozone countries can be extended to other EU nations as required.

The joint Franco-German attempt to get all 27 member states to back changes to EU treaties was dropped following objections from the UK.

Mrs Merkel told journalists: "We couldn't make rubbish compromises for the sake of the euro, we had to make hard rules... but that will not stop Europe going forward together."