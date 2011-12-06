Media player
Second day of protests in Russia after election
Russian protesters defying a ban on unapproved rallies have faced off with supporters of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow's city centre.
Protesters chanted slogans against the ruling party as the Putin loyalists beat drums and chanted "Putin, Russia".
Police arrested at least 250 protesters, including veteran liberal politician Boris Nemtsov.
A rally on Monday against alleged fraud in Sunday's parliamentary elections was Moscow's biggest protest in years.
Daniel Sandford reports.
06 Dec 2011
