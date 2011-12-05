US Vice President Joe Biden and Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos
Biden promises US will 'stand by' Greece

US Vice President Joe Biden has told Greek political leaders that the US government will "stand with you in solidarity".

Mr Biden was speaking in Athens at the start of a crucial week for the future of the debt-saddled eurozone.

