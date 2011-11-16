Video

A new documentary charting the extraordinary life of a bear called Wojtek - who became part of the Polish army - has just had its UK premiere.

The film, Wojtek - The Bear That Went To War, tells the story of the friendship that developed between Wojtek and his Polish soldier comrades during World War II.

One of the few surviving Polish soldiers who knew the bear, Wojciech Narebski, spoke to BBC World Service.