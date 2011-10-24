Media player
CCTV shows moment when earthquake struck Turkey
CCTV cameras have captured the moment when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck a region of Turkey.
More than 260 people have been confirmed dead in the disaster which happened at the weekend.
The footage shows people running from buildings as the ground begins to shake.
Enda Twomey reports.
24 Oct 2011
