Video

Nearly 100 guns which were to be used in Brad Pitt's World War Z film have been confiscated because they had not been properly deactivated.

The weapons arrived in Hungary, where filming is taking place, from London on Saturday. A weapons supervisor who is working on the film said that all the permits were in order.

World War Z is a big-budget horror film directed by Marc Forster and slated for release in 2012.

Will Grant reports.