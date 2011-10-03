Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Amanda Knox's lawyer: 'She was so happy, she started to cry'
Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito have been acquitted of the murder of British student, Meredith Kercher, following a successful appeal in Perugia, Italy.
Miss Knox, 24, and her ex-boyfriend Mr Sollecito, 27, had spent nearly four years in jail since they were convicted of killing the 21-year-old in 2007.
Speaking after the verdict, the lawyer for Amanda Knox, Carlo Della Vedova, said a mistake had been rectified but there was ''no winner''.
He said his client ''was so happy, she started to cry''.
-
03 Oct 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-15161346/amanda-knox-s-lawyer-she-was-so-happy-she-started-to-cryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window