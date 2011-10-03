Video

Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito have been acquitted of the murder of British student, Meredith Kercher, following a successful appeal in Perugia, Italy.

Miss Knox, 24, and her ex-boyfriend Mr Sollecito, 27, had spent nearly four years in jail since they were convicted of killing the 21-year-old in 2007.

Speaking after the verdict, the lawyer for Amanda Knox, Carlo Della Vedova, said a mistake had been rectified but there was ''no winner''.

He said his client ''was so happy, she started to cry''.