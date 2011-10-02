Media player
Wonder goal footballer Jone Samuelsen: 'I'll never do it again'
Norwegian footballer Jone Samuelsen who has become a sensation after he scored from inside his own half using his head has told the BBC he will probably never do it again.
The midfielder, who plays for Odd Grenland in Norway, has become a hero to his club's fans.
He told the BBC's Steve Rosenberg that he will probably never repeat the feat. The distance of the header was 57.3m (188ft).
02 Oct 2011
