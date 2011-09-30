Video

Wandering around the beautiful walled town of Barga in Tuscany, Italy, you may feel a very long way from Scotland - that is, until you hear the accents spoken by some of its residents.

Duncan Kennedy went to find out more about the place known by locals as "the most Scottish in Italy".

