Le Bois des Moutiers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'England in France': Lutyens house for sale in Normandy

Le Bois des Moutiers is a country house in Normandy, built by the English architect Edwin Lutyens in 1898, and it is a unique example of English heritage in France.

For over a century the house has remained in the family of the original owners, but now they've decided to sell, and there are growing calls to preserve it for posterity.

From Normandy, Hugh Schofield reports.

  • 25 Sep 2011