Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Norway attacks: 'Gunman told us we were safe'
One of the survivors of Friday's shooting massacre on the Norwegian island of Utoeya has said the gunman claimed he was a police officer and tricked some of his victims into believing they were safe.
Speaking to the BBC's Jon Brain, Eyvind Brox said the ordeal was "like being in a horrible, horrible movie".
The shootings, and a bomb attack on government buildings in the capital, Oslo, left at least 76 people dead.
Anders Behring Breivik, a far-right extremist, admits carrying out the attacks.
-
28 Jul 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window