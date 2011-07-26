Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Breivik's lawyer: 'This case has indicated he is insane'
The lawyer for Anders Behring Breivik, who has admitted two attacks in Norway on Friday that killed 76 people, has told a news conference his client is likely to be "insane''.
Geir Lippestad told reporters ''this whole case has indicated that he is insane," adding that it was too early to say if Mr Breivik would enter an insanity plea.
-
26 Jul 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-14292212/breivik-s-lawyer-this-case-has-indicated-he-is-insaneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window