Geir Lippestad, lawyer for Anders Behring Breivik
Breivik's lawyer: 'This case has indicated he is insane'

The lawyer for Anders Behring Breivik, who has admitted two attacks in Norway on Friday that killed 76 people, has told a news conference his client is likely to be "insane''.

Geir Lippestad told reporters ''this whole case has indicated that he is insane," adding that it was too early to say if Mr Breivik would enter an insanity plea.

  • 26 Jul 2011
