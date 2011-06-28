Anna Chapman
Russian convicted of treason in sleeper agent case

A former senior Russian intelligence officer, Alexander Poteyev, has been found guilty of betraying the names of 10 Russian sleeper agents.

A Moscow court convicted Mr Poteyev in absentia of treason and desertion, sentencing him to 25 years in jail.

He left Russia shortly before the sleeper agents were arrested a year ago and he is now believed to be in the United States.

Jonathan Josephs reports.

