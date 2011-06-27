Media player
Chinese seek protection in Paris amid violent attacks
The ethnic Chinese population in Paris say they are being systematically attacked and robbed, and are seeking greater police protection.
Community leaders say at least one robbery is being committed every day, often with violence and this is corroborated by city officials.
David Chazan reports from Paris.
