Social Democrat leader Pedro Passos Coelho
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Portugal election: Social Democrats celebrate poll win

The centre-right Social Democrats (PSD) led by Pedro Passos Coelho have won the most votes in Portugal's general election.

Exit polls gave the PSD between 37% and 42.5% of the vote, ahead of the Socialists who scored between 24.4% and 30%.

The PSD are expected to form a majority with the conservative CDS.

  • 06 Jun 2011
Go to next video: Portugal bail-out agreed by eurozone