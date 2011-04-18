Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Top mathematician chooses to live a modest life away from the limelight
Five years ago one of the world's biggest unsolved mathematical mysteries was confirmed to have been cracked by a Russian mathematician.
Grigory Perelman had quietly posted his answer online in 2002.
But, instead of being feted by the world's top universities, Perelman has shunned all publicity, awards and prize money and opted instead to live very modestly with his mother in St Petersburg.
Glynn Goffin reports.
-
18 Apr 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-13124272/top-mathematician-chooses-to-live-a-modest-life-away-from-the-limelightRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window