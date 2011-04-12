Video

Some of the finest ancient treasures of Greece have gone on display, in Oxford's Ashmolean Museum in Britain, even though some of the discoveries have never been seen by Greeks.

They have been unearthed in a royal complex belonging to Alexander the Great and his father Philip.

Archaeologists have determined that Alexander's Macedonians were not only great warriors but revolutionary builders as well.

Malcolm Brabant reports from Vergina in Northern Greece.