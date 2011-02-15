Knife and fork over plate of food
Are standards in French restaurants slipping?

France has an international reputation for fine food, but increasingly both foreign visitors and locals are complaining about a drop in standards.

Chefs say many restaurants are cutting corners by using factory-made or processed ingredients.

The government is trying to reverse the trend by awarding chefs who uphold culinary traditions with the title of 'master restaurateurs'.

But so far just a few have qualified for the title.

David Chazan reports from Paris.

