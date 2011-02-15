Media player
Are standards in French restaurants slipping?
France has an international reputation for fine food, but increasingly both foreign visitors and locals are complaining about a drop in standards.
Chefs say many restaurants are cutting corners by using factory-made or processed ingredients.
The government is trying to reverse the trend by awarding chefs who uphold culinary traditions with the title of 'master restaurateurs'.
But so far just a few have qualified for the title.
David Chazan reports from Paris.
15 Feb 2011
