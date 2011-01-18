Vera Silva
Video

Air stewardess receives marriage proposal during flight

Portuguese air stewardess Vera Silva was caught off guard when her boyfriend proposed during a flight from Lisbon to Barcelona, after booking himself a seat on the plane.

Joao Vieira told his girlfriend he was taking a business trip and planned the romantic gesture with the help of the crew, but it was a pleasant surprise for the passengers who cheered on the happy couple.

  • 18 Jan 2011
