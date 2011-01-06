Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Swedes 'want king to abdicate' in favour of daughter
It is less than a year since her marriage in a fairytale setting in Stockholm, and now it seems Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria has replaced her father in the people's affections.
An opinion poll for a leading Swedish newspaper suggests nearly two thirds of the country want the King, Carl Gustaf the Sixteenth, to abdicate.
Dominic Kane reports.
06 Jan 2011
