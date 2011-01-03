Video

The far right party of France, the Front National, is preparing to elect its new President.

The current leader, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who contested the second round vote against the incumbent President Jaques Chirac in 2002, is finally bowing out.

In the campaign to succeed him later this month are Bruno Gollnisch, briefly the leader of a far right group within the European Parliament and the current favourite, Marine le Pen, his youngest daughter.

Christian Fraser reports.