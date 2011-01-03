Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Front National prepares to elect new President
The far right party of France, the Front National, is preparing to elect its new President.
The current leader, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who contested the second round vote against the incumbent President Jaques Chirac in 2002, is finally bowing out.
In the campaign to succeed him later this month are Bruno Gollnisch, briefly the leader of a far right group within the European Parliament and the current favourite, Marine le Pen, his youngest daughter.
Christian Fraser reports.
-
03 Jan 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window