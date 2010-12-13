Car driven by supporters of Prime Minister Hasim Thaci
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kosovo's PM claims poll victory in historic election

Kosovo has held its first general election since declaring independence from Serbia three years ago.

Official results are due to be announced on Monday, but exit polls put the Prime Minister Hashim Thaci clearly in front.

The BBC's Jack Izzard reports.

  • 13 Dec 2010