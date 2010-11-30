A coffin lowered into the ground
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lithuania buries Napoleon's defeated soldiers

The remains of 18 French soldiers killed during Napoleon Bonaparte's failed invasion of Russia have been buried in Lithuania.

It is nearly 200 years since the French Emperor suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Russian army and the notoriously cold Russian winter.

Tens of thousands of French soldiers died as they fled and now a handful of them have been honoured.

Jack Izzard reports.

  • 30 Nov 2010