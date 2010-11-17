Media player
Rare pink diamond sells for world record price of £29m
One of the world's rarest diamonds has sold for a record-breaking $46 million (£29m), the highest price ever paid for a jewel.
The 24.78-carat "fancy intense pink" diamond was sold to a well-known British dealer at an auction in Geneva.
Bidding at the Sotheby's auction was said to be fierce, and the sale surpassed expectation.
17 Nov 2010
