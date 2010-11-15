Media player
Police seize a tonne of cocaine at Italian port
Cocaine worth more than 200m euros has been found at a port in Italy.
The drugs were found hidden inside four tractors unloaded from a ship at the port of Gioia Tauro in southern Italy. Police sources said, at a tonne, the haul was the largest seizure in the country for 15 years.
The ship had travelled from Brazil and the cocaine was believed to be heading for European markets.
15 Nov 2010
