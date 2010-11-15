Major drugs haul in Italy
Police seize a tonne of cocaine at Italian port

Cocaine worth more than 200m euros has been found at a port in Italy.

The drugs were found hidden inside four tractors unloaded from a ship at the port of Gioia Tauro in southern Italy. Police sources said, at a tonne, the haul was the largest seizure in the country for 15 years.

The ship had travelled from Brazil and the cocaine was believed to be heading for European markets.

