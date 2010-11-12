Dog in a hydrotherapy pool
Search for Hungary's 'missing' dog spa

As tough negotiations continue over the European Union budget, EU leaders face questions from a eurosceptic think tank, Open Europe, over 50 spending decisions they have allegedly made.

They include £350,000 earmarked for a rehabilitation centre to "improve the lifestyle and living standards of dogs" in northern Hungary, which was never built.

Newsnight's Stephen Smith reports.

