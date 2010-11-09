Video

The chief spokesman for German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has resigned after a dressing-down by his boss which became an internet hit.

Mr Schaeuble, a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, said he had accepted Michael Offer's resignation.

Last week, cameras recorded Mr Schaeuble scolding Mr Offer for failing to distribute figures to journalists.

The minister left the news conference, saying he would not return until the figures were passed around.

<i>This clip is in German and does not have translation </i>