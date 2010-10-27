Protesters holding a sign
Video

All night march over waste dump in Italy

The row over plans to open a second waste dump in the Italian city of Terzigno appears to be gathering momentum.

Thousands of people took part in an overnight march between Pompeii and Terzigno on Tuesday calling on the government to scrap its plans.

Wendy Urquhart reports.

