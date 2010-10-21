Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Strikers hit French energy supply
France has begun importing electricity as the wave of strikes against pension reforms takes hold of energy supplies.
The news emerged as President Nicolas Sarkozy warned that the economy and jobs could be hit if the disruption did not end quickly.
In one hour on Wednesday, 5,990 megawatts were imported, equivalent to the output of six nuclear reactors.
Matthew Price reports.
-
21 Oct 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window