Oil tankers outside Marseille's oil refinery
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Strikers hit French energy supply

France has begun importing electricity as the wave of strikes against pension reforms takes hold of energy supplies.

The news emerged as President Nicolas Sarkozy warned that the economy and jobs could be hit if the disruption did not end quickly.

In one hour on Wednesday, 5,990 megawatts were imported, equivalent to the output of six nuclear reactors.

Matthew Price reports.

  • 21 Oct 2010
Go to next video: French strikes take hold and cause chaos