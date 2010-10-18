Media player
French strikes take hold and cause chaos
Strikes and protests against the French government's plans to raise the age of retirement are causing chaos.
Airlines have been asked to reduce the number of flights in and out of the country by up to 50% tomorrow when for another day of national strikes.
Continuing protests at oil refineries mean hundreds of petrol stations have now run out of fuel.
Christian Fraser reports from Paris.
18 Oct 2010
