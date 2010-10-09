Video

Turkish chefs have set a new world record for the world's largest omelette.

Around 80 chefs cooked the record breaking dish in a 10m round frying pan, using 110,000 eggs.

The previous record was held by South Africa, where an omelette weighing 3.2 tonnes was made.

Carim Valerio, from the Guinness Book of World Records, watched the record attempt and confirmed it had been successful.