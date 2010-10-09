Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
World's largest omelette made in Turkey
Turkish chefs have set a new world record for the world's largest omelette.
Around 80 chefs cooked the record breaking dish in a 10m round frying pan, using 110,000 eggs.
The previous record was held by South Africa, where an omelette weighing 3.2 tonnes was made.
Carim Valerio, from the Guinness Book of World Records, watched the record attempt and confirmed it had been successful.
-
09 Oct 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window