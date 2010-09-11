Media player
Spanish coal miners protest underground for wages
Dozens of miners in northern Spain have spent almost 10 days underground as part of a protest against unpaid wages.
Thousands of families depend on one of the mines, in Palencia, one of the few areas in the country where coal is still mined.
Stephanie Holmes reports.
