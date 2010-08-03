Media player
Remains of St John the Baptist 'found'
Bone fragments of St John the Baptist appear to have been found on Sveti Ivan Island near Bulgaria's southern Black Sea.
He is considered one of the most important figures in Christianity.
Further tests are still to be carried out on the fragments, which were discovered late last month.
The BBC's Malcolm Brabant reports.
03 Aug 2010
