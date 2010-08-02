One of Antony Gormley's figures in the Austrian Alps
Video

Alpine home for Gormley sculptures

British sculptor Antony Gormley has created 100 life-size human figures and installed them high in the Austrian Alps.

The project, put together by the Kunsthaus Bregenz Museum, will see the figures among the mountains near the ski resort of Lech for the next two years.

Bethany Bell reports from western Austria.

