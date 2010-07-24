Media player
German Love Parade festival stampede kills 15
At least 15 people have been killed at the Love Parade electronic music festival in the German city of Duisburg, police have said.
The deaths reportedly occurred after panic sparked a stampede in a tunnel.
The BBC's Tristana Moore described what is known about how the incident happened.
24 Jul 2010
