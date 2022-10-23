Scientists say they have completed the world's largest release of seahorses into Sydney Harbour to boost population numbers. The White’s Seahorse is endemic to Australia’s east coast and became endangered in 2020 due to pollution and habitat loss.

Earlier this year, the Sydney Institute of Marine Science captured three pregnant males and helped raise their babies in captivity to improve their chances of survival. The 380 juveniles were released with tags that will enable researchers to monitor their growth and reproductive success in the wild.