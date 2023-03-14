Police in Australia have rescued a baby kangaroo from crocodile infested floodwaters over the weekend in Burketown.

The kangaroo joey was spotted swimming near two large crocodiles by a helicopter pilot, who alerted Queensland Police.

Heavy rains caused record-breaking flood in the region, with local authorities saying residents had to be airlifted out to safety.

