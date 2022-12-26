'Just jokes': How a comedian divided Chinese online

Sydney-based Chinese comedian He Huang divided social media after her audition on Australia’s Got Talent went viral recently.

Despite some arguing her jokes unhelpfully reinforce stereotypes, she says she's simply telling jokes that speak to her own experience living abroad.

Video by Isabelle Rodd.

