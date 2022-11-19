Single dad Samuel lives in a one bedroom flat in Bristol with his two young sons.

They are forced to share a bed as there is not enough room for the boys to have their own. Samuel was a security guard but was signed off sick and now receives benefits.

He carefully budgets to make sure his children are fed and washed, and sometimes has to eat his sons' leftovers for dinner.

