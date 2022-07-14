A kangaroo has been rescued from flood waters, as heavy rain hits New South Wales, Australia.

Rescue workers were helping to ferry people away from flood affected areas when they came across the marsupial that was swimming through the deep water.

Torrential rain has caused flooding in different parts of Australia throughout the year, with thousands having to evacuate their homes and roads being cut off by deep water.

