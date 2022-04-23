Photographing the diversity of Aboriginal Australia

Aboriginal photographer Wayne Quilliam has been travelling across Australia for 30 years, documenting its hundreds of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander groups.

He says he shares people’s stories so others can better understand the diversity of Aboriginal cultures.

A warning for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander viewers: This video contains images of people who may have died.

Video by Isabelle Rodd

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.