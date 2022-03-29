Australia's greatest bowler of all time, Shane Warne, died suddenly earlier this month aged 52.

But for so many Australians, Warne's legacy transcends cricket.

The BBC asked Australians what Warne meant to them, ahead of his state funeral service on Wednesday.

