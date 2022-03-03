'Manic' crabs captured on underwater camera

Andy Burnell, an avid Australian fisherman, had always wondered what the crabs were up to while he was out on his kayak. So he tied a camera to his crab net and started recording. The footage not only surprised him, but many other Adelaide locals, who never expected so much was happening just under the surface.

Video by Isabelle Rodd

