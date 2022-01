Back in 1968, toddler Kathy Wrethman went missing in Australia. Initial searches came to nothing, but she was found by chance by a group of teenagers.

As part of a BBC investigation for the Fairy Meadow Podcast, correspondent Jon Kay spoke with Kathy about what she remembers - and meets one of the men that found her again.

Watch Kathy's emotional story.

Filmed and edited by Andy Alcroft

The Fairy Meadow podcast is available on BBC Sounds.