Australian PM praises border force for blocking Djokovic
The Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison has reacted to the news that the country's border force revoked a visa for world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic, saying that "rules are rules" and "there are no special cases" for Covid travel restrictions.
Mr Morrison went on to praise the Australian border force officers for doing their job and he claims that responsibility falls to the traveller to prove their vaccination status or provide the necessary medical exemption information.